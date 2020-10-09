Advertisement

Empire State Building lit up for Lennon’s 80th birthday

His new collection of songs is called ‘Gimme Some Truth’
Friday would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday.
Friday would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday.(Source: WPIX, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN/AP) –The Empire State Building was lit up in blue with a white peace sign overnight in honor of John Lennon.

Friday would have been his 80th birthday.

The former Beatle was living in Manhattan when a fan gunned him down in 1980 at the age of 40.

Lennon’s son, Sean, flipped the switch Thursday night to turn on the lights honoring his dad.

Sean Lennon and his mother, Yoko Ono, have also put together a collection of remastered songs to celebrate John Lennon’s life and legacy.

It’s called “Gimme Some Truth. The Ultimate Mixes.”

The album includes 36 tracks hand-picked by the mother-son team. The duo worked closely with engineer and mixer Paul Hicks to maintain the essence of the songs, which were completely remixed.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource and The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP source: Jets have presumptive positive COVID-19 test

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has rescheduled Tennessee's game against Buffalo from Sunday to Tuesday.

News

Despite drop in traffic deaths, South Carolina still faces high numbers

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Emily Wakeman
South Carolina is seeing fewer traffic fatalities than in years past, but it still ranks highest in the nation.

National Politics

In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi considers Trump’s fitness to serve

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Just weeks before the Nov. 3 election, Pelosi said Trump needs to disclose more about his health after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

News

Election officials prep Bell Auditorium for early voting

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
As early voting is set to begin across the state of Georgia on Monday, Richmond County election officials are getting the Bell Auditorium ready.

Latest News

National

AP source: Titans get good news with no positive results

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has rescheduled Tennessee's game against Buffalo from Sunday to Tuesday.

News

Ga. man sentenced for using fake Facebook to make threats against schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Georgia man received a sentence of 18 months in prison for making threats against East Alabama and West Georgia schools and conveying false information.

News

Crews sent to another injury wreck on crash-prone stretch of I-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rescue crews have been dispatched again to a crash-prone stretch of Interstate 20 west of Augusta that’s gained a deadly reputation recently.

National

Broadway shutdown due to virus extended again until May 30

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The new timeframe may complicate a clutch of show that had planned to open in the spring.

News

GAE sues Gov. Brian Kemp, state officials over school reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Association of Educators has filed a lawsuit against state officials in Fulton County Superior Court, according to their website.

News

Ga. deputies bid farewell to K9 officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chatham County Deputies bid farewell to a beloved colleague and friend Thursday.