Election officials prep Bell Auditorium for early voting

As early voting is set to begin across the state of Georgia on Monday, Richmond County election officials are getting the Bell Auditorium ready.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As early voting is set to begin across the state of Georgia on Monday, Richmond County election officials are getting the Bell Auditorium ready.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Richmond County Board of Elections has moved early voting from the Municipal Building to the Bell.

The size of the Bell will allow for better social distancing measures as the pandemic continues.

Election officials have been posting updates on their transformation of the Bell in the past several days. Those photos show voting machines spread out.

The Bell Auditorium is slowly being transformed into an Advance Voting Room. #YourVoteYourChoice2020. Advance Voting starts Monday at 8:30 AM

Posted by Richmond County Board of Elections on Thursday, October 8, 2020

If you plan on voting at the Bell -- or any of the three other early voting locations in Richmond County -- make sure you have a photo ID with you, a mask, and plenty of patience. Voting officials say social distancing measures will cause voting to take longer this year.

MORE | Here's where to cast your vote in advance in S.C., Ga.

