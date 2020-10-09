Advertisement

Donation of 200,000 face masks will add to S.C. stockpile

By Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The state of South Carolina is getting a huge boost to its supply of face masks, thanks to a big donation.

On Thursday, South Carolina-based Lakota Products along with the CEO of True Timber donated 200,000 face masks.

They’ll go to the state’s stockpile, which is used to restock supplies at schools, long-term care facilities and health care faciities.

Gov. Henry McMaster was there for the donation, calling it a shining example of generosity.

“This is half a million dollars' worth of face masks. But for them to give that to the state of South Carolina is an enormous gift, and it speaks to the promise of South Carolina,” he said.

Lakota Products says it has made more than 30 million pieces of medical equipment since the coronavirus pandemic started.

