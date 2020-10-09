Sneak peek: Dollar General unveils new, more stylish bargain stores

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dollar General is launching a new store aimed at shoppers with deeper pockets looking for a good deal.

It’s called Popshelf and it will feature home décor, beauty items, cleaning supplies, party goods and other household items, with 95 percent of the inventory priced at $5 or less, similar to the Five Below chain.

The first two locations will open near Nashville, with 30 more by the end of next year.

“We have leveraged robust consumer insights to create a unique store that we believe will resonate with new customers, while providing Dollar General with even more opportunities for growth in the years ahead,” Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Each approximately 9,000-square-foot store will be focused on delivering a combination of continually refreshed merchandise, seasonal specials and limited-time items.

Initial targeted customers are primarily female and are located in diverse suburban communities with a total household annual income ranging from $50,000 to $125,000.

Each store expected to create up to 15 new jobs.

