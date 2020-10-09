D’Arnaud’s ‘old-school hack’ helps Braves complete sweep

(AP) - After playing for three teams in 2019, Travis d’Arnaud was confident he had found a lasting home when he signed with the Atlanta Braves last offseason.

It has turned out to be the perfect fit for d’Arnaud to deliver a postseason to remember. After hitting homers in each of the first two games of the NL Division Series, d’Arnaud hit a two-run double in Atlanta’s four-run third inning on Thursday that helped give the Braves a 7-0 win and a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins.

D’Arnaud drove in seven runs in the sweep — a record for a catcher in a division series.

