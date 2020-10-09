Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Isolated showers possible Friday. Higher rain chances this weekend as Delta tracks across Southeast.
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

More clouds than sun are expected during the day as outflow cloud cover from Delta starts moving over the area. Can’t rule out a few stray showers, but most of the area looks dry. High temps will be slightly above average in the mid 80s. Winds will be turning out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Scattered showers will be possible tonight into early Saturday morning. Low temperatures will be muggy Saturday morning and stay close to 70. Winds will be light out of the east.

Rain chances will be increasing this weekend as what’s left of Delta moves inland and north of the area. Showers look likely during the day Saturday with storms likely Sunday, but impacts don’t look to be too threatening. Wind won’t be an issue for us, but we know what heavy rain in a short amount of time can do to our area. Heavy rain will be possible, but latest model guidance does not show flooding rains. Latest model guidance has rain totals between 0.50 - 1.50″ with a low potential for isolated areas seeing more between Friday and Monday.

Most of the rain from Delta should be moving north of the area Monday. A few lingering showers behind the system can’t be ruled out Monday, but most of the area looks dry. Highs on Monday will be slightly above average in the mid 80s.

Mostly dry and warm conditions are expected Tuesday through Thursday next week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

