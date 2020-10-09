Advertisement

Crews sent to another injury wreck on crash-prone stretch of I-20

This Georgia Department of Transportation camera image shows Interstate 20 and mile marker 189 at 10 a.m. Oct. 9, 2020.
This Georgia Department of Transportation camera image shows Interstate 20 and mile marker 189 at 10 a.m. Oct. 9, 2020.(WRDW)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews have been dispatched again to a crash-prone stretch of Interstate 20 west of Augusta that’s gained a deadly reputation recently.

Columbia County crews were sent around 9:50 a.m. today to an accident with injuries at mile marker 186.

While most recent wrecks have been on the eastbound side, this one was reported as a westbound crash with at least one vehicle ending up in the median.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says there have been 337 accidents between Exit 190 and Exit 175 since September 2017. Five were fatal, including three in recent weeks.

An eastbound crash at Exit 190 on Sept. 29 killed two Fulton County deputies, and another one 10 miles to the west killed another person on the same day.

Earlier this week, a Georgia State Patrol team on the stretch of I-20 trying to figure out why these accidents keep happening.

