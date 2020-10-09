Advertisement

City of Grovetown hiring for seven different city positions

In addition to other communities, a CSRA violent crime wave has affected Sparta, Blackville and now Grovetown.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re near the City of Grovetown, there are a few different positions open for hire.

The city is looking to hire:

(2) Police Officers - Post Certified, $35,752.00 Annual

(1) Police Investigator - $36,670.00 Annual

(1) Police Sergeant - $38,504.00 Annual

(1) Police Dispatcher - $26,682.00 Annual

(1) Fire Fighter - $34,179.00 Annual

(1) Sewer Plant Trainee - $ 28,662.00 Annual

(1) Light Equipment Operator-Leisure/Recreation - $ 22,404.00 Annual

Those who are interested in the positions can submit a city application to Elaine Matthews, HR Director at the City of Grovetown, PO Box 120, Grovetown, Georgia. Or fax the application to 30813.

You can call 706-396-2095 or email to ematthews@cityofgrovetown.com for more information.

