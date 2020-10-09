Advertisement

Broadway shutdown due to virus extended again until May 30

FILE - Broadway posters outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York on May 13, 2020. Broadway theaters may be dark but there will be plenty of new online productions of some of classic plays this fall. “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Richards on Wednesday unveiled a seven weekly play run of livestreamed works to benefit The Actors Fund. They will stream on Broadway’s Best Shows and ticket buyers can access the events through TodayTix starting at $5. The plays include “The Best Man,” “This Is Our Youth,” Time Stands Still” and “Race."
FILE - Broadway posters outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York on May 13, 2020. Broadway theaters may be dark but there will be plenty of new online productions of some of classic plays this fall. “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Richards on Wednesday unveiled a seven weekly play run of livestreamed works to benefit The Actors Fund. They will stream on Broadway’s Best Shows and ticket buyers can access the events through TodayTix starting at $5. The plays include “The Best Man,” “This Is Our Youth,” Time Stands Still” and “Race."(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans of Broadway will have to wait a little longer for shows to resume — until at least late May.

Although an exact date for various performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through May 30.

“We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, which represents producers.

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows — including 16 that were still scheduled to open — and scrambling the Tony Award schedule. Producers, citing health and city authorities, previously extended the shutdown to June 7, then again to Sept. 6 and again to Jan. 3.

The new timeframe may complicate a clutch of show that had planned to open in the spring, including “MJ,” “The Music Man,” “Flying Over Sunset,” “Caroline or Change,” “Plaza Suite,” “American Buffalo” and “The Minutes.”

Actors' Equity Association, the national union that represents actors and stage managers, has urged lawmakers to include arts funding and loans to help those who work in the live performing arts.

The move by the Broadway League comes less than a month after the Metropolitan Opera said it will skip an entire season for the first time in its nearly 140-year history and intends to return from the pandemic layoff next September.

In London, producer Cameron Mackintosh has said his company’s West End productions of “Hamilton,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Mary Poppins” and “Les Miserables” won’t reopen until 2021 due to the pandemic. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., has canceled most previously announced performances and events through the end of 2020, as has the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston.

Broadway grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people. Producers and labor unions are discussing ways theaters can reopen safely.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Despite drop in traffic deaths, South Carolina still faces high numbers

Updated: moments ago
|
By Emily Wakeman
South Carolina is seeing fewer traffic fatalities than in years past, but it still ranks highest in the nation.

National

Empire State Building lit up for Lennon’s 80th birthday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The former Beatle was living in Manhattan when a fan gunned him down in 1980 at the age of 40.

National Politics

In 25th Amendment bid, Pelosi considers Trump’s fitness to serve

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Just weeks before the Nov. 3 election, Pelosi said Trump needs to disclose more about his health after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

News

Election officials prep Bell Auditorium for early voting

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
As early voting is set to begin across the state of Georgia on Monday, Richmond County election officials are getting the Bell Auditorium ready.

News

What are the ramifications of loss of SAFE Grants?

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The state Supreme Court struck down the grant program, saying the governor could not use public money to benefit private institutions.

Latest News

National

AP source: Titans get good news with no positive results

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has rescheduled Tennessee's game against Buffalo from Sunday to Tuesday.

News

Ga. man sentenced for using fake Facebook to make threats against schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Georgia man received a sentence of 18 months in prison for making threats against East Alabama and West Georgia schools and conveying false information.

News

Crews sent to another injury wreck on crash-prone stretch of I-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rescue crews have been dispatched again to a crash-prone stretch of Interstate 20 west of Augusta that’s gained a deadly reputation recently.

News

GAE sues Gov. Brian Kemp, state officials over school reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Association of Educators has filed a lawsuit against state officials in Fulton County Superior Court, according to their website.

News

Ga. deputies bid farewell to K9 officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chatham County Deputies bid farewell to a beloved colleague and friend Thursday.