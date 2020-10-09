Advertisement

Bowyer to retire and move to Fox NASCAR coverage in 2021

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Clint Bowyer will retire at the end of the NASCAR season and join the Fox Sports booth as an analyst. Bowyer is in his 15th full season and heads into Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway facing elimination from the playoffs.

In a two-page letter posted to Twitter on Thursday night, Bowyer said he’s pursuing a new opportunity and will move into a full-time television job.

Bowyer is a popular veteran who has won races for Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota during his career with Richard Childress Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing and now Stewart-Haas Racing.

