Bang! Bang! Astros thump away vs Oakland, return to ALCS
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Correa hit a go-ahead, three-run homer after Michael Brantley’s two-run shot in the fourth inning, helping the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 11-6 to clinch their home-run heavy AL Division Series in four games.
Correa drove in five as the Astros — October villains to many a year after their sign-stealing scandal was revealed — advanced to the AL Championship Series for the fourth consecutive season.
It will be their first ALCS under Dusty Baker, their 71-year-old manager. Baker earned his first closeout win since the 2003 NL Division Series and improved to 4-13 in closeouts.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.