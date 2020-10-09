Augusta shooting sends 19-year-old to hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was injured in a shooting but wasn’t helpful in giving authorities details about it, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The incident was discovered after a deputy was dispatched at 6:09 p.m. Thursday to Teakwood Drive, between Tobacco Road and Diamond Lakes Regional Park, to investigate a report of gunshots.

The deputy soon found the victim, a 19-year-old man, in a 2011 Mercedes-Benz at Teakwood and Spirit Creek Road, according to authorities.

The victim wouldn’t provide information about where the shooting occurred, according to authorities.

However, deputies found the crime scene in the 2600 block of Teakwood, according to authorities. There, they discovered a 9 mm bullet casing in the driver seat of a vehicle and also found two areas where bullets struck the vehicle. One was at the lower portion of the driver door and one was at the rear window.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s agency.

