14th annual Augusta Walk with the Spirits to take place Oct. 24-25

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Historic Augusta’s ‘Walk with the Spirits’ will include two cemeteries this year, the Summerville Cemetery at Johns and Cumming Roads and the Fitten Street Cemetery at the north end of Johns Road.

The community will be introduced to the people and buildings that still influence today and remain a part of Augusta’s cultural legacy. Actors in period costumes will bring the “spirits” to life as they bring awareness to Augusta’s past.

Historic Augusta is holding its only in-person event this fall, the Walk with the Spirits. (Source: Historic Augusta)

The walk will be Historic Augusta’s only in-person fall fundraising event. These tours will be limited to ten people in observance of CDC guidelines. Masks must be worn throughout the tour and a distance of six-feet kept from anyone not in your party.

Tickets are priced at $20 for adults and $10 for children and must be purchased in advance. Interested walkers can call Historic Augusta at (706) 724-0436 to purchase tickets. Reservations will be required and tickets will not be available online.

Tours will take place every 20 minutes beginning at 2:00 p.m. with the last tour at 5:00 p.m. each day. Comfortable shoes are encouraged.

All proceeds will benefit the projects and programs of Historic Augusta, Inc., a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve historically or architecturally significant sites and structures in Augusta and Richmond County, Georgia.

For more information about the 14th annual ‘Walk with the Spirits,’ visit Historic Augusta’s website.

