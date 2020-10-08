Webster Detention Center to suspend visits starting next week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Visitation privileges will be suspended from Monday until further notice at Richmond County’s Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

It’s happening while upgrades are made to the computer system, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The upgrades are expected to be completed in as little as three weeks, the agency said.

“The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to please be patient as we strive to improve our facility,” the agency said Thursday in a statement.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.