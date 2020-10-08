Valley Public Service Authority issues boil advisory

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents of Easy Street who have seen a loss of service or low pressure should boil their water for a full minute before consuming it, according to the Valley Public Service Authority.

The utility said late Wednesday that service was interrupted so crews could perform repairs.

There was no known contamination, but disruption of service makes contamination possible, so the boil order is a precaution that will remain in effect until customers are notified otherwise.

