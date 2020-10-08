USC Aiken to open center for electronic gaming team

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An athletics department at one of our local universities is getting a huge boost.

But it’s not a basketball or football team — it’s a video game e-sports team.

The University of South Carolina Aiken is opening a new center dedicated to its virtual gaming team — called Pacer E-sports.

It’s set to open this Monday and will include spots where virtual athletes can practice and just hang out.

The facility is in the lower level of the Pacer Commons Residence Hall at 855 Leadership Drive.

At 4 p.m. Monday, an opening ceremony will include comments from Chancellor Sandra J. Jordan, team adviser David Morris, Student Government President Samuel Boyd and Kevin Kerr, university housing director.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.