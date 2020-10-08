UofSC Aiken will host in-person graduation in fall 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken announced on Thursday its plans to hold the fall 2020 graduation ceremonies in Aiken High School’s football stadium on November 20.

The ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. at Aiken High School, located at 449 Rutland Drive in Aiken. The predicted rain date will be Saturday, November 21.

“COVID-19 precautions and CDC recommendations were taken into consideration when booking this venue. It allows for an outside venue, and it allows for the commencement to take place before the last day of class on November 24,” Provost Daren Timmons explained in the release, regarding the decision to hold the event outside.

“The university wants to thank Aiken County School superintendent King Laurence, and principal Jason Holt, (principal at Aiken High) for their continued partnership to ensure the success of our fall commencement,” Timmons continued.

