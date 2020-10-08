Advertisement

Top-ranked Clemson, No. 7 Miami face off in ACC showdown

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020
(AP) - Miami coach Manny Diaz wants big games like the Hurricanes-Clemson matchup to be much more commonplace. Diaz says part of building a program is playing and succeeding against top-level competition.

No. 1 Clemson has been part of four of the last five top-10 matchups in the ACC, including Saturday night at Death Valley.

Both the Tigers and seventh-ranked Hurricanes are off to 3-0 starts and feature dynamic playmakers at quarterback in D’Eriq King for Miami and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

