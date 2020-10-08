Advertisement

Snake breaks record for largest Burmese python captured In Florida

The snake is a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in Florida.
The snake is a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python. The largest ever captured in Florida.(Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)
By Sebastian Otero, WWSB
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWSB/Gray News) - Members of the Python Action team and the South Florida Water Management District Python Elimination Program captured a record-breaking 18-foot, 9-inch Burmese python.

Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis caught the snake weighing a whopping 104 pounds.

The Miami Herald reports the python breaks the state record by an inch.

Officials with Fish and Wildlife say the removal of this female snake is a triumph for Florida’s native wildlife and habitats and a great example of teamwork to remove nonnative pythons from the ecosystem.

For more information about the Python Action Team visit, MyFWC.com/Python.

Copyright 2020 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Next Trump-Biden debate now uncertain as rival camps argue

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

National Politics

Trump refuses virtual debate, goes after Harris

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
The future of this election's presidential debates is unclear as Trump and Biden disagree over appearing in a virtual event.

National

NJ postal worker accused of throwing out hundreds of pieces of mail, including ballots

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Christina Fan
Investigators have accused a New Jersey postal worker of dumping empty election ballots, political fliers and other types of mail over the course of a one-week period.

News

Community, law enforcement must ‘band together’ to stop gun violence

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
The fight against gun violence in Richmond County is the top priority right now after a recent string of violent crimes. And to curb it, it’s going to take help from everyone.

News

Sheriff's Office, community fights gun violence in Richmond County

Updated: 19 minutes ago

Latest News

National Politics

13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

News

Local couple hits the road to raise money, awareness of ALS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Proto
The CDC says about 5,000 Americans are diagnosed with ALS every year. A local couple is driving across the country to raise money and awareness for the disease.

News

AU student creates cross country trip for ALS awareness

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

I-TEAM: A father out of options turns to the I-Team after insurance denies mental health care

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meredith Anderson
A local father turned to the I-Team after he says his insurance company denied his daughter mental health treatment. We went to work and found an issue much bigger than this one case.

News

Family of man shot in Martinez shooting pleads for end of gun violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Gage Reynolds knew a lot about things falling apart and coming together.