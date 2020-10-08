Sheriff pledges continued action against gun violence in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a weekend of shootings that saw the deaths of two people and a third injured, Sheriff Richard Roundtree spoke Thursday on the county’s work to quell the violence.

Appearing in a Zoom-based news conference with Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Roundtree said the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is doing everything in its power to combat gun violence.

“You can never lock your way up out of a problem,” Roundtree said. “It is a community concern that we are throwing every resource that we have, but we need to have the community engaged into the fact of not just looking at the faults in which we have in our community but what are solutions that we can bring.”

Over the weekend, Richmond County saw the deaths of Felycia Harris and Derrell Little. Harris, a member of the transgender community, was found shot dead at Meadowbrook Park and Little was killed at Augusta Mall.

The Harris killing has gotten the attention of many who believe her shooting to be a hate crime. Mayor Davis acknowledged that the Harris killing marked the third death of a person from the LGBTQ community in the area in the past year.

Roundtree said there was no indication at this point that her death was a hate crime.

“It is some underlying factors based on some evidence we got that leads us to motivation not more so of a hate crime, but maybe some activities that the individual have been engaged in," Roundtree said.

Still, Roundtree said the possibility of a hate crime was one of the first things they investigated in this case.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

