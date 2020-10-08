Security increases at local gun shop after $3,000 rifle theft

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A $10,000 reward is on the table for any information leading to an arrest after a burglary at a gun shop. Thieves stole seven firearms by driving a stolen vehicle through the front door.

The owner at Cold Fish Armory says no one has been able to successfully steal from his store -- until now.

Cracked glass and pieces of wood were found at the entrance of armory, evidence of an early morning robbery

“At that time, we only locked up the handguns in a safe at night. Now that has changed, everything gets locked up in the safe at night,” James Herring, the owner said.

Around 4:00 a.m. on September 21, thieves broke into James Herring’s gun shop and stole seven rifles. And while the armory was already very secure, that didn’t stop the thieves from coming up with a plan.

“Somebody stole a car from the local car lot came down here and drove it through my front door, crashing the front gate. The glass door, and an interior door.”

Herring arrived about two minutes after getting a notification the alarm went off, but he was too late.

“I’ve built up my shop to be very secure, and I knew that was the only way anybody could ever get in, but I’d never figured that somebody would actually do it,” he said.

Investigators found the car used in the theft in a wooded area just yards away from the armory. As for the value of the guns stolen, that’s nearly $3,000 taken from the shop.

But Herring says it’s about more than the guns.

“It’s a huge loss, it’s financially a huge loss. Now, not only was the loss on the firearms, it was a huge loss with the building in the reconstruction part of it. Also, in the loss of work, because that basically put me out of work for two weeks while I’m trying to rebuild the shop,” he said.

Since then Herring has beefed up security and upgraded the doors of the shop.

“Well, since the robbery, we put bollards up in front of the doors so nobody could drive through again,” Herring explained.

Because he says it won’t happen again.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Explosives and the National Shooting Foundation is offering an award of up to 10-thousand dollars for information that leads to an arrest. If anyone has any information about the suspects, you can call the ATF.

