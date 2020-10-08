SEC threatens fines, suspensions for breaking mask protocols

(AP) - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey is threatening schools with $100,000 fines and individual suspensions if coaches fail to keep their masks on during games as the league tries to play through the pandemic.

A memo from Sankey to conference coaches and athletic directors is dated Oct. 6. It says repeat offenders will face an increase in lost revenue by $100,000 per offense and even suspensions.

