Advertisement

SC Aquarium in need of donations to save critical programs

A popular Lowcountry attraction is asking for help to stay afloat. The South Carolina Aquarium is at risk of cutting back on some vital programs, and they have launched a campaign to save them.
A popular Lowcountry attraction is asking for help to stay afloat. The South Carolina Aquarium is at risk of cutting back on some vital programs, and they have launched a campaign to save them.(WCSC)
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A popular Lowcountry attraction is asking for help to stay afloat. The South Carolina Aquarium is at risk of cutting back on some vital programs, and they have launched a campaign to save them.

The ‘Our World Without: Save the Heart and Soul of the South Carolina Aquarium’ campaign seeks to raise $1.6 million by March 2021 to save their educational programming and Sea Turtle Care Center.

“One month of care in our sea turtle care center is about 25 thousand dollars, so you know those costs are there and they’re not going away,” said Brent Duncan, Advertising & Community Engagement Manager for the aquarium. “Our staff has been going above and beyond, but we do have fixed costs for care, and that care continues regardless if we’re in a pandemic or not.”

Duncan says if they do not raise the money, they may not be able to take in any more turtles to the care center.

In March, the aquarium had to close its doors because of the pandemic. They reopened in mid-May but are still facing a huge financial hardship.

Their budgeted revenue is down at least $3.5 million, and they are looking at a projection of upwards of $5 million for the year. The aquarium also had to reduce their staff by 25% since the pandemic started.

For anyone who wants to donate to the center, click here.

Duncan says there are other ways to help. They have a virtual “turtle trek 5k” race which is happening this month. Visit the South Carolina Aquarium’s website for more details.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Columbus Day to affect Fort Gordon medical services

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Due to Columbus Day, Eisenhower Army Medical Center will observe a training day Friday and the federal holiday Monday.

News

McMaster orders SC flags to half-staff in honor of fallen Myrtle Beach officer

Updated: 15 minutes ago
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of Ofc. Jacob Hancher.

News

Pair charged with homicide, neglect in death of 7-week-old SC baby

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Deputies have charged a man and a woman with homicide and neglect in the death of 7-week-old baby girl in York County.

Coronavirus

Georgia poised to lift ban on jury trials

Updated: 1 hour ago
Jury trials, which have been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, are set to resume throughout Georgia.

Latest News

News

Removal of cargo ship off Georgia coast hits new snag

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
One of the five anchors designed to hold the crane that will lift parts of the Golden Ray out of the water did not pass testing.

Coronavirus

3 local prisons will get air ionizers to fight COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The South Carolina Department of Corrections has come up with a plan to slow the spread of COVID-19 in a number of facilities: air ionizers in the ventilation systems.

News

Learn about anti-COVID devices for South Carolina prisons

Updated: 1 hours ago
Now, the South Carolina Department of Corrections has come up with a plan to slow the spread of COVID-19 in a number of facilities.

News

Learn about 14-year-old who was shot dead in Orangeburg County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Deputies in Orangeburg County continue to investigate a shooting that killed a 14-year-old Tyler Benjamin.

News

Next presidential debate to be virtual due to Trump’s COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The presidential debate commission has decided the next debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be virtual as the White House deals with an outbreak of coronavirus.

News

Orangeburg County family mourns 14-year-old shot dead on porch

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Wakeman
Tyler Benjamin was kind and curious, always asking questions, and his mother says it’s unfathomable that she'll never get to hear his voice again.