Removal of cargo ship off Georgia coast hits new snag

The Golden Ray overturned off St. Simons Island after leaving the Port of Brunswick in September 2019. (Source: Unified Command)
The Golden Ray overturned off St. Simons Island after leaving the Port of Brunswick in September 2019. (Source: Unified Command)(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials have again delayed the removal of an overturned cargo ship off the Georgia coast.

The Unified Command in charge of the removal operation says that one of the five anchors designed to hold the crane that will lift parts of the ship out of the water did not pass testing. They say they are looking at revising the anchor system, which will delay the cutting and lifting of the ship by several weeks.

The Golden Ray capsized in St. Simons Sound after leaving the Port of Brunswick in September 2019. Its removal was already delayed by hurricane season and coronavirus infections among the salvage crew.

