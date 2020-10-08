Pair charged with homicide, neglect in death of 7-week-old SC baby

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) -- Deputies have charged a man and a woman with homicide and neglect in the death of 7-week-old baby girl in York County.

After a three-and-a-half-month investigation, York County detectives have charged a man and woman with homicide by child abuse and unlawful neglect of a child.

On Oct. 5, Aaron Michael Doster, 22, and Hannah Geanette Parton, 21 were arrested from a child death investigation back on June 23, 2020.

Detectives along with assistance from the State Law Enforcement Division, charged Doster with homicide after he allegedly caused blunt force trauma to the head of the 7-week-old infant girl.

In addition, Doster and Parton, the mother of the infant, were charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Doster was not the father of the baby.

Both Doster and Parton are being held at the York County Detention Center.

