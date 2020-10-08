Advertisement

Nursing home, care facilities will report visitation status to DHEC

SC nursing homes can soon allow visits
SC nursing homes can soon allow visits
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A public order now requires all nursing homes and community residential care facilities licensed by DHEC to submit a weekly report detailing each facility’s current visitation status.

THE LATEST [By the numbers: Latest states on coronavirus in the CSRA]

This public health order was issued as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to protect the health of long-term care facility residents and the workers and loved ones.

Under the public health order, DHEC-licensed nursing homes and community residential care facilities must provide, among other information: whether the facility is allowing visitation, and if not, provide the reason(s) for not allowing visitation the number of residents that participated in a visit in the previous seven days.

All licensed nursing homes and community residential care facilities were notified of the public health order today. This report will be publicly available at scdhec.gov/visitation on Tuesdays, beginning October 13.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

UofSC Aiken will host in-person graduation in fall 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The University of South Carolina Aiken announced on Thursday its plans to hold the fall 2020 graduation ceremonies in Aiken High School’s football stadium on November 20.

News

Missing Orangeburg woman could be in danger, officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials in Orangeburg have shared a missing person alert on social media asking for the public’s help.

News

Webster Detention Center to suspend visits starting next week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Visitation privileges will be suspended from Monday until further notice at Richmond County’s Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

News

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis holds news conference

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Burke County gets more than $97,000 to boost traffic safety

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is getting a $97,158 grant to combat aggressive driving and crashes.

News

Sheriff pledges continued action against gun violence in Richmond County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
After a weekend of shootings that saw the deaths of two people and a third injured, Sheriff Richard Roundtree spoke Thursday on the county’s work to quell the violence.

News

Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A fly was all the buzz online when it landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the debate.

News

Valley Public Service Authority issues boil advisory

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Residents of Easy Street who have seen a loss of service or low pressure should boil their water for a full minute before consuming it, according to the Valley Public Service Authority.

News

Augusta flu clinic planned Friday for veterans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and ForcesUnited will hold a flu clinic for veterans on Friday.

News

Columbus Day to affect Fort Gordon medical services

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Due to Columbus Day, Eisenhower Army Medical Center will observe a training day Friday and the federal holiday Monday.