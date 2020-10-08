Advertisement

Next presidential debate to be virtual due to Trump’s COVID-19

President Trump and Fmr. Vice President Joe Biden debate in Cleveland.
President Trump and Fmr. Vice President Joe Biden debate in Cleveland.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president’s COVID-19.

The nonpartisan host of the debates made the announcement Thursday morning, a week before Donald Trump and Joe Biden were scheduled to face off in Miami.

Now, the candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the moderator will be in Miami.

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago and said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami.

The decision came this morning after an in-person vice presidential debate that featured Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris trading barbs through plexiglass shields that were in place due to the coronavirus concerns.

Trump spent three days at the hospital before returning to the White House on Monday, and more than a dozen White House and Pentagon officials are also infected, forcing even more into quarantine.

The next presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 15.

