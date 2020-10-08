Missing Orangeburg woman could be in danger, officials say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Officials in Orangeburg have shared a missing person alert on social media asking for the public’s help.

Cristina Michelle Lee Beason is missing and could be in danger, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said.

Officials did not share information about when or where she was last seen.

Anyone who sees Beason or knows where she is should call the department at 803-534-2812.

