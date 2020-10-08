Advertisement

McMaster orders SC flags to half-staff in honor of fallen Myrtle Beach officer

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of Ofc. Jacob Hancher.
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of Ofc. Jacob Hancher.

According to the South Carolina Department of Administration, flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Oct. 9.

Hancher was killed in a shooting last weekend while responding to a domestic call.

A public viewing will be held Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. A public funeral service will be held on Friday, also at the convention center.

