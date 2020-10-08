Local chiropractors fight opioid abuse by curbing pain naturally

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Being isolated during the coronavirus pandemic can take a toll — not just on your body, but your mind, too.

With anxiety and stress levels going up, experts say so does drug use.

But a group of chiropractors is working together to show how people can find relief naturally.

The opioid problem “is a bigger problem in today’s world than people realize,” said Dr. Chris Walker of Walker Chiropractic.

He says opioids and over-the-counter medications are becoming a gateway to harder drugs, leaving many people with addictions.

“Unfortunately, taking a pill and swallowing it and just covering up symptoms is a lot easier than dealing with the issue.”

He says opioids don’t actually fix the problem but instead temporarily relieve the pain it causes.

And in the midst of the pandemic when anxiety and stress levels are higher — and prescription opioids are easy to get — the problem has only gotten worse.

“These numbers are amazing,” he said.

“The overdose rate and ER visits they are up 6 percent over last year.”

The last recent study from the National Institute on Drug Abuse shows more than 1,000 Georgians died from opioid overdoses.

Half involved prescription opioids while others involved street drugs.

“A lot of times, people become addicted to opioids and then they start using fentanyl and other street drugs,” said Dr. Nowel Steinle, a local chiropractor.

Chiropractors across Georgia says opioids aren’t the only option to relieve pain. They’re encouraging natural pain relief that involves taking the pressure off the nerve, helping the body to heal from the inside out.

“They are 55 percent less likely to fill that prescription if they are under chiropractic care,” Steinle said.

