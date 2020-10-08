Here’s where to cast your vote in advance

CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties:

Georgia

Photo ID is required. Voters are asked to wear a clean face-covering. Voting in person will likely take longer due to social distancing and the limited number of staff and voters allowed in each facility. If you choose to cancel your mail-in absentee ballot, bring it with you to the polls.

RICHMOND COUNTY

Bell Auditorium , 712 Telfair St. Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct 12-16 and Oct 19-23; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24-25; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct 26-30

Robert Howard Community Center , 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Henry Brigham Community Center , 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Columbia County Building G3 , 610 Ronald Reagan Drive, Evans: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12-16, Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24

Former Euchee Creek Library, 5907 Euchee Creek Drive, Grovetown: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12-16, Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24

South Carolina

AIKEN COUNTY

First Baptist Church of Windsor , 539 Middleton Drive: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12-15

North Augusta Community Center , 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12-16, Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30

Jackson Town Hall , 106 Main St., Jackson: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21

Graniteville Community Church , 208 Bettis Academy Road, Graniteville: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19-23

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School , 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28

Wagener Volunteer Fire Department , 299 Park Ave. N.E.,Wagener: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-29

H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.