Here’s where to cast your vote in advance

Election 2020
(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties:

Georgia

Photo ID is required. Voters are asked to wear a clean face-covering. Voting in person will likely take longer due to social distancing and the limited number of staff and voters allowed in each facility. If you choose to cancel your mail-in absentee ballot, bring it with you to the polls.

RICHMOND COUNTY

  • Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St. Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct 12-16 and Oct 19-23; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24-25; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct 26-30
  • Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30
  • Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30
  • Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30

COLUMBIA COUNTY

  • Columbia County Building G3, 610 Ronald Reagan Drive, Evans: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12-16, Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24
  • Former Euchee Creek Library, 5907 Euchee Creek Drive, Grovetown: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12-16, Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24

South Carolina

AIKEN COUNTY

  • First Baptist Church of Windsor, 539 Middleton Drive: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12-15
  • North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12-16, Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30
  • Jackson Town Hall, 106 Main St., Jackson: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21
  • Graniteville Community Church, 208 Bettis Academy Road, Graniteville: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19-23
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28
  • Wagener Volunteer Fire Department, 299 Park Ave. N.E.,Wagener: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-29
  • H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30

