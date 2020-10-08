Georgia Southern Adds Game With UMass

STATESBORO - Georgia Southern has added a 12th game to its 2020 football schedule as the Eagles will host UMass on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium with a 4 p.m. kickoff on ESPNU. The addition was announced Thursday by director of athletics Jared Benko.

The University of Massachusetts announced on Sept. 21 its intention to schedule and play a limited number of football games this fall. The decision reversed the department’s decision on Aug. 11 to postpone football competition until the spring. This will be the first game of the season for the Minutemen.

“We’re excited about the opportunity for the Power of Paulson to be on display against UMass,” Benko said. “This game came together relatively quickly and I want to thank Dr. Marrero for his support in making this game happen, as well as UMass AD Ryan Bamford for moving expeditiously to get this game scheduled and executed. This contest gives us an opportunity to break up a significant lay-off between games after our App State game was postponed, which Coach Lunsford and I both agree is a good thing. I know it’s short notice, but I’m confident Eagle Nation will show up and show out next Saturday to support their team.”

This will be the fifth meeting between the Eagles and the Minutemen with the series tied 2-2. The two teams last played in 2018 at Paulson Stadium with the Eagles winning 34-13.

The new contest now breaks up what would have been a 20-day layoff for Georgia Southern after its scheduled game with Appalachian State, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14, was moved to Dec. 12. It also breaks up what would have been a 41-day break between home games for the Eagles, who last played at Paulson Stadium on Sept. 12 and won’t be back home again until Thursday, Oct. 29.

With this addition, this will be the first time since 1998 that the Eagles will have hosted seven regular-season home games.

Season ticket holders should be on the lookout via email by the end of the day today regarding their decision to opt-in/opt-out for the game. The deadline to inform the ticket office of their decision is Sunday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. At that point, an announcement will be made if single-game tickets and parking are available for purchase starting Tuesday morning.

The student ticket lottery will be run as normal and that information will be disseminated through normal channels.

