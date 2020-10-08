Advertisement

Georgia Southern Adds Game With UMass

Eagles and Minutemen Scheduled for Oct. 17 at Paulson Stadium
(WRDW)
By GSU Athletics
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO - Georgia Southern has added a 12th game to its 2020 football schedule as the Eagles will host UMass on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium with a 4 p.m. kickoff on ESPNU. The addition was announced Thursday by director of athletics Jared Benko.

The University of Massachusetts announced on Sept. 21 its intention to schedule and play a limited number of football games this fall. The decision reversed the department’s decision on Aug. 11 to postpone football competition until the spring. This will be the first game of the season for the Minutemen.

“We’re excited about the opportunity for the Power of Paulson to be on display against UMass,” Benko said. “This game came together relatively quickly and I want to thank Dr. Marrero for his support in making this game happen, as well as UMass AD Ryan Bamford for moving expeditiously to get this game scheduled and executed. This contest gives us an opportunity to break up a significant lay-off between games after our App State game was postponed, which Coach Lunsford and I both agree is a good thing. I know it’s short notice, but I’m confident Eagle Nation will show up and show out next Saturday to support their team.”

This will be the fifth meeting between the Eagles and the Minutemen with the series tied 2-2. The two teams last played in 2018 at Paulson Stadium with the Eagles winning 34-13.

The new contest now breaks up what would have been a 20-day layoff for Georgia Southern after its scheduled game with Appalachian State, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14, was moved to Dec. 12. It also breaks up what would have been a 41-day break between home games for the Eagles, who last played at Paulson Stadium on Sept. 12 and won’t be back home again until Thursday, Oct. 29.

With this addition, this will be the first time since 1998 that the Eagles will have hosted seven regular-season home games.

Season ticket holders should be on the lookout via email by the end of the day today regarding their decision to opt-in/opt-out for the game. The deadline to inform the ticket office of their decision is Sunday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. At that point, an announcement will be made if single-game tickets and parking are available for purchase starting Tuesday morning.

The student ticket lottery will be run as normal and that information will be disseminated through normal channels.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Another huge SEC game: No. 3 Georgia hosts No. 14 Tennessee

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee is riding an eight-game winning streak going back to last season, but none of those victories have been over a ranked opponent. Georgia, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive 27-6 thrashing of Auburn in the first top-10 matchup of the season.

Sports

Bridgewater, Panthers surging as they face reeling Falcons

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With Teddy Bridgewater showing promise as a long-term replacement for Cam Newton and Mike Davis flourishing as a short-term substitute for Christian McCaffrey, the Carolina Panthers are emerging as a surprise in the NFC South.

Sports

SEC threatens fines, suspensions for breaking mask protocols

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey is threatening schools with $100,000 fines and individual suspensions if coaches fail to keep their masks on during games as the league tries to play through the pandemic.

Sports

Chiefs welcome back Bashaud Breeland from 4-game suspension

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Thursday that the Chiefs are slowly working Breeland back into the mix, but that he remains comfortable with the cornerbacks that already have helped them to a 4-0 start.

Latest News

Sports

Falcons activate rookie Terrell from reserve/COVID-19 list

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Terrell, the Falcons' first-round draft pick from Clemson, has missed the past two games after opening the season as a starter. He has 11 tackles in two games.

Sports

ESPN, ESPN2, ABC average 1,836,000 viewers in wild card

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC averaged more than 1.8 million viewers for 16 broadcasts in Major League Baseball’s expanded wild-card round.

Sports

South Carolina, Vanderbilt meeting looking for their 1st win

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The shortend season featuring only Southeastern Conference matchups raises the stakes of Saturday’s game in Nashville for both teams.

Sports

Top-ranked Clemson, No. 7 Miami face off in ACC showdown

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Miami coach Manny Diaz wants big games like the Hurricanes-Clemson matchup to be much more commonplace. Diaz says part of building a program is playing and succeeding against top-level competition.

Sports

Falcons look to get well against NFC South rival Panthers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Atlanta has won five straight and eight of the last nine in the series. The Falcons are 0-4 for the first time since 1999.

Sports

Another Titan positive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Tennessee Titans have had another new positive test result, raising their outbreak to 23 cases.