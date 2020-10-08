Advertisement

Ga. board seeks to name school for Michelle Obama

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC's &amp;quot;Today&amp;quot; show in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC's &amp;quot;Today&amp;quot; show in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia school board will seek permission to rename an elementary school for former first lady Michelle Obama.

News outlets report the Clayton County Board of Education voted 7-2 Monday to rename South Clayton Elementary School to Michelle Obama STEM Elementary School.

Obama was selected over late Congressman John Lewis.

Two dissenting board members voted in favor of naming the school in honor of Lewis.

The board’s chairwoman said the district must now reach an agreement with Obama. If she declines, leaders will seek permission to name the school after Lewis.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Obama’s great-great-great-grandmother was enslaved on a farm in northeastern Clayton.

MORE | Aiken County parents worry as district calls for students’ return Monday

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

After protests, Georgia will build fence around Capitol

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Georgia’s governor has responded to months of periodic protests at the state capitol by approving a plan for a tall metal fence around the building.

News

With time short, judge mulls Georgia voting system changes

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
A federal judge mulls a request by voting integrity activists to sideline its new touchscreen voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots.

News

USC Aiken to open center for electronic gaming team

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
An athletics department at one of our local universities is getting a huge boost, but it’s not a basketball or football team.

News

Young patients get toys, thanks to local blood center

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Shepeard Blood Center collected hundreds of toys, now going to the Children's Hospital of Georgia.

Latest News

Health

Local chiropractors fight opioid abuse by curbing pain naturally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
And in the midst of the pandemic when anxiety and stress levels are higher — and prescriptions are easy to get — the opioid problem has only gotten worse.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Here’s where to cast your vote in advance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
CSRA residents who choose to vote in advance of the Nov. 3 election may have several locations to choose from, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at advance voting sites in the three largest local counties:

News

After Coldfish armory burglary, agencies offering reward

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Fly on Pence’s head generates buzz in VP debate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A fly was all the buzz online when it landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the debate.

News

Security increases at local gun shop after $3,000 rifle theft

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
A $10,000 reward is on the table for any information leading to an arrest after a burglary at a gun shop. Thieves stole seven firearms by driving a stolen vehicle through the front door.