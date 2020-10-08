Advertisement

Family of man shot in Martinez shooting pleads for end of gun violence

By Ciara Cummings
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gage Reynolds knew a lot about things falling apart and coming together.

“He just started tinkering with things,” Laralie Davidson, Gage’s mother, said. “He would take something apart and put it back together. It could be anything, a lawnmower. A weed-wacker.”

His family said life as he knew was in pieces after battling addiction. But the 28-year-old pulled the broken parts together, all the way through recovery.

“You know, when he got out of prison, I said, ‘You have a chance to start over,'" Davidson said.

And he was taking that chance. That is why the thought of his death hurts his mother even more.

Warrants charged five suspects in Gage’s murder. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects intentionally shot Gage once he spotted them breaking into cars.

“It’s horrible. It’s horrible,” Davidson said. “You had no right to kill my son. None."

Caption

Davidson hadn’t even seen her son for weeks before his death in September due to her severe case of COVID-19.

“It gave me a heart attack, I had a heart attack because of the virus,” Davidson said.

But even that pain, she says, is no match for the ache of losing a child.

“He was just hanging out at this house and went out to the car to get a cigarette, and then they were out there. It kills me. It really does kill me,” Davidson said.

Investigators told us they found Gage lying in the front yard of a home in Martinez. His mother explained he was working on neighbors' cars, doing what he knew best: taking broken parts, putting them together again.

“And I know that God had his reasons and I know that he is up there with him but it’s not fair,” Davidson said.

His family describes Gage as a man who loved hard and worked even harder. Now their plea is for his death to be the last shooting for our community.

“We need to get together as a community and stand up to these criminals,” Davidson said. “My son had to suffer the consequences and he was innocent.”

The sheriff’s office confirms there was no connection between Gage and the suspects that shot him.

Neighborhoods across Columbia County say they have seen a string of car break-ins recently. News 12 is working to learn if any of those cases were linked to these suspects.

