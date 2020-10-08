Falcons look to get well against NFC South rival Panthers

(AP) - The Carolina Panthers will try to win their third straight game this season and end a losing streak against Atlanta when they visit the Falcons on Sunday.

Atlanta has won five straight and eight of the last nine in the series. The Falcons are 0-4 for the first time since 1999.

Mike Davis should see the bulk of work at running back for the Panthers with Christian McCaffrey and Reggie Bonnafon out with high ankle sprains.

The Falcons have four straight seasons with winning records in the NFC South, including 4-2 marks each of the last three years. Atlanta’s secondary has been depleted by injuries.

