Falcons activate rookie Terrell from reserve/COVID-19 list

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have activated cornerback A.J. Terrell to their active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Terrell, the Falcons' first-round draft pick from Clemson, has missed the past two games after opening the season as a starter. He has 11 tackles in two games.

NFL teams are not permitted to disclose if a player tested positive or was in quarantine after exposure to someone who tested positive.

Terrell’s status for Sunday’s game against Carolina is not known. The Falcons placed safety Damontae Kazee on injured reserve this week with a torn Achilles tendon.

