Deputies looking for woman wanted in aggravated assault

The woman pictured above is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred at the Avalon Apartment Complex.
((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tashareaye Preston, 27, is wanted for an aggravated assault that occurred on October 6 at the Avalon Apartment Complex on Wrightsboro Rd, in Augusta.

Preston is 5′01 and weighs 150 lbs.

If you have any information concerning this suspect, you can contact Inv. Joshua Anderson, or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706)-821-1440 or 821-1080.

