Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly sunny skies expected during the day with highs back above average in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be light out of the east less than 10 mph.

More clouds are expected during the day Friday as outflow cloud cover from Delta starts moving over the area. Most of the area looks dry Friday with highs more seasonal in the low 80s. Winds will be turning out of the southeast between 5-10 mph. A few showers could be possible Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Rain chances will be increasing this weekend as what’s left of Delta moves inland and north of the area. Showers look likely during the day Saturday with storms likely Sunday, but impacts don’t look to be too threatening. Wind won’t be an issue for us, but we know what heavy rain in a short amount of time can do to our area. Heavy rain will be possible, but latest model guidance does not show flooding rains. Latest model guidance has rain totals less than 1″ for most of the area. There could be a low threat for severe weather Sunday. We will continue to monitor.

