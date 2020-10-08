Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies expected this evening, but clouds will be increasing into tonight. Lows will stay above average in the upper 50s and low 60s early Friday. Winds will be calm overnight.

Some areas in the CSRA could see over an inch of rain from Delta as it tracks across the Southeast this weekend. (WRDW)

More clouds than sun are expected during the day Friday as outflow cloud cover from Delta starts moving over the area. Can’t rule out a few stray showers Friday, but most of the area looks dry. High temps will be slightly above average in the mid 80s. Winds will be turning out of the east-southeast between 5-10 mph.

Scattered showers will be possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. Low temperatures will be muggy Saturday morning and stay close to 70. Winds will be light out of the east.

Rain chances will be increasing this weekend as what’s left of Delta moves inland and north of the area. Showers look likely during the day Saturday with storms likely Sunday, but impacts don’t look to be too threatening. Wind won’t be an issue for us, but we know what heavy rain in a short amount of time can do to our area. Heavy rain will be possible, but latest model guidance does not show flooding rains. Latest model guidance has rain totals between 0.50 - 1.50″ with a low potential for isolated areas seeing more between Friday and Monday.

Most of the rain from Delta should be moving north of the area Monday. A few lingering showers behind the system can’t be ruled out Monday, but most of the area looks dry. Highs on Monday will be slightly above average in the mid 80s.

Mostly dry and warm conditions are expected Tuesday through Thursday next week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.