Crisis Intervention Team to address mental health situations in Richmond County

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis and Sheriff Richard Roundtree touched on gun violence in Augusta, saying it’s a full community problem.

And the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will be making changes to help reduce gun violence as well as other deadly situations.

Sheriff Roundtree said since the start of the pandemic, Richmond County has seen an increase in mental health crisis situations -- including suicide, neglect, and domestic violence.

Now, they are taking a step toward improving mental health issues and police relations in our community. It’s called the Crisis Intervention Team.

“Now we have to train our officers not just in law enforcement techniques, not just in de-escalation, mental health crisis intervention, but to deal with problems in real-time to avoid some of the issues that we’re seeing each and every day. So, the citizens of Richmond County should be extremely excited about that,” Roundtree said.

That team launches on November 1.

News 12 will speak with a local healthcare center about why mental health training can make a difference in handling intense situations. Tune in at 11:00 p.m.

