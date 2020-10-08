Advertisement

Community, law enforcement must ‘band together’ to stop gun violence

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The fight against gun violence in Richmond County is the top priority right now after a recent string of violent crimes. To curb it, it’s going to take help from everyone.

City officials say the shooting at the Augusta Mall over the weekend brought gun violence back to the forefront. But they say they can’t stop it without the community’s help.

“We have seen more of these incidents becoming deadly and fatal in nature. That’s very concerning to us,” Sheriff Richard Roundtree of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, said.

According to Roundtree, there have been 26 homicides in Richmond County and 174 aggravated assaults involving guns so far in 2020.

There were similar numbers to this time last year, but last year there wasn’t a pandemic. And now, the sheriff’s office is trying to increase their proactive patrols.

“We are pretty much running them seven days a week in the areas in which we see an uptick of gun violence,” Roundtree said.

But he says the real solution will come from the community.

“We need to have the community engaged to the fact of not just looking at the problems we have, but what are the solutions that we can bring,” he said.

“You can’t wait and be a reactive person, right? You have to be proactive about the things going on,” Niki Watson said.

Watson is the executive director of Future Successors, a nonprofit in Augusta focused on fixing these problems early.

“If they know that at a young age, the majority of the time they will stray away from it,” Watson said.

Her group held a gun buy-back day and turned the guns brought into art.

“It’s just showing the kids that something that wasn’t needed, so we broke it down and showed them art and that good can come out of it,” Watson said.

Further change Richmond County will take coming together, working together to keep guns out of the streets.

“We have to band together not just from our law enforcement standpoint but from our faith base, from our civic organizations. That we aren’t going to tolerate this in our community,” Roundtree said.

Roundtree also says they need gun owners to be more responsible, and to keep guns out of the hands of those who use them for violence.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sheriff's Office, community fights gun violence in Richmond County

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

Local couple hits the road to raise money, awareness of ALS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Proto
The CDC says about 5,000 Americans are diagnosed with ALS every year. A local couple is driving across the country to raise money and awareness for the disease.

News

AU student creates cross country trip for ALS awareness

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

I-TEAM: A father out of options turns to the I-Team after insurance denies mental health care

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meredith Anderson
A local father turned to the I-Team after he says his insurance company denied his daughter mental health treatment. We went to work and found an issue much bigger than this one case.

Latest News

News

Family of man shot in Martinez shooting pleads for end of gun violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Gage Reynolds knew a lot about things falling apart and coming together.

News

Family of man shot in Martinez pleads for stop in gun violence

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Crisis Intervention Team to address mental health situations in Richmond County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis and Sheriff Richard Roundtree touched on gun violence in Augusta, saying it’s a full community problem.

News

Officers form crisis intervention team

Updated: 1 hours ago

Gage Reynolds

Updated: 1 hours ago
Five suspects are charged in the murder of Gage Reynolds (pictured above).

News

Missing Orangeburg woman could be in danger, officials say

Updated: 5 hours ago
Officials in Orangeburg have shared a missing person alert on social media asking for the public’s help.