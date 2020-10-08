Columbus Day to affect Fort Gordon medical services

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Due to Columbus Day, Eisenhower Army Medical Center will observe a training day Friday and the federal holiday Monday.

On Friday, the family medicine clinic will be open with a limited number of virtual and face-to-face appointments. The internal medicine clinic will be open 8 a.m. to noon, and Connelly Clinic will be open 7 a.m. to noon. There will be no sick call.

PX pharmacy curbside service operating hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the hospital pharmacy curbside service operating hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The influenza-like illness clinic outside the family medicine clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Friday and from 8-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will be closed Monday.

The hospital is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for emergency services and inpatient care.

For medical issues that don’t require emergency care, you may contact your primary care provider through the secure message center, accessed through the TRICARE Online patient portal at www.TRICAREonline.com, or by calling 800-874-2273, option 1.

The central appointment line will be closed for the federal holiday, but appointments may be scheduled or canceled at www.TRICAREonline.com.

