Chiefs welcome back Bashaud Breeland from 4-game suspension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs began the season eagerly awaiting the return of Bashaud Breeland, the veteran cornerback so instrumental in slowing down the San Francisco 49ers and helping Kansas City win its first Super Bowl in 50 years in February.

Now that Breeland served his four-game suspension, though, there is no guarantee he will even start.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Thursday that the Chiefs are slowly working Breeland back into the mix, but that he remains comfortable with the cornerbacks that already have helped them to a 4-0 start.

