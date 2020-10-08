Burke County gets more than $97,000 to boost traffic safety

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGHT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is getting a $97,158 grant to combat aggressive driving and crashes.

“We take the safety of our citizens very seriously and will remain ever vigilant on the busy roadways of Burke County,” Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said Thursday in a statement. “We ask our residents and visitors to pay attention to their speed and always wear their safety restraints.”

The agency is one of 21 in Georgia selected a so-called H.E.A.T. grant by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The grants — totaling $6.7 million across Georgia for 2021 — are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to pay for specialized traffic enforcement in jurisdictions with the highest rates of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.

The money was announced Thursday during a high-profile period for traffic safety efforts across the CSRA:

