Bridgewater, Panthers surging as they face reeling Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — With Teddy Bridgewater showing promise as a long-term replacement for Cam Newton and Mike Davis flourishing as a short-term substitute for Christian McCaffrey, the Carolina Panthers are emerging as a surprise in the NFC South.

It’s just the sort of resiliency that has escaped the Atlanta Falcons, who have been unable to recover from a rash of injuries in their 0-4 start entering the NFC South rivalry game. The Panthers have won two straight games.

Bridgewater has completed 73 percent of his passes, third best in the NFL. He could be in line for more success against Atlanta’s depleted secondary.

