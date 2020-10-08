Augusta mayor extends order requiring face coverings, stresses ‘high-risk’ from Halloween

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. has extended an executive order requiring face coverings in the city.

The order has been extended from Oct. 9 at midnight to Nov. 8 at 11:59 p.m.

Davis also discussed that participating in Halloween-related activities is considered “high-risk” in his mind.

“As the mayor and a member of the Augusta commission as well as our commissioners, I’m asking that we stay away from activities that include indoor haunted houses, high rise crowded indoor costume parties and events where large gatherings will take place,” Davis said.

Instead, Davis suggested those that wanted their children to participate in trick-or-treating this year to instead attend the drive-thru trick-or-treat event at the James Brown Arena.

“I want to remind everyone that we cannot let our guard down,” Davis said. “Just like all of us, we’ve been challenged since effectively since March of this year with a COVID-19 pandemic not just in our county, and our region, our state and certainly in our nation. I want everyone to continue to watch your distance, wash your hands, wear masks, and to avoid large crowds and remain at home if you feel sick.”

Officials in attendance to the meeting are Sheriff Richard Roundtree of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Major General Neil Hersey and Col. Shaw Pick of Fort Gordon.

