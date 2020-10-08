Augusta flu clinic planned Friday for veterans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center and ForcesUnited will hold a flu clinic for veterans on Friday.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 701 Green St.

Veterans should bring their veteran ID card.

Vets can get free flu shots as well as information about medical center eligibility and benefits. The medical center’s homeless program team as well as a representative from the Augusta Vet Center will be on hand.

For more information, call 706-733-0188, ext. 1733 or 7501 or email vhaaugpublicaffairs@va.gov.

