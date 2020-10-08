Another Titan positive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Tennessee Titans have had another new positive test result, raising their outbreak to 23 cases.

The Titans' facility remains closed and the team remains prohibited from any in-person activities, putting Sunday’s game with Buffalo (4-0) at risk of at least being postponed.

And the New England Patriots are missing a second straight day of practice after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the year Stephon Gilmore joined quarterback Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.