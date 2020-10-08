Another huge SEC game: No. 3 Georgia hosts No. 14 Tennessee

(AP) - No. 14 Tennessee is trying to re-establish itself as a power in the SEC East. We’ll see how far the Volunteers have come Saturday when they face third-ranked Georgia at Sanford Stadium.

Tennessee is riding an eight-game winning streak going back to last season, but none of those victories have been over a ranked opponent. Georgia, meanwhile, is coming off an impressive 27-6 thrashing of Auburn in the first top-10 matchup of the season.

All eyes will be on Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays, who transferred to Knoxville after playing the last two years at Georgia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.