Aiken, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office host Halloween drive-thru

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our local sheriff’s offices are inviting the community to come enjoy drive-thru events for Halloween.

RICHMOND COUNTY, GEORGIA

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office would like to invite the public to their Halloween Drive Through event on October 31, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

This event will be held in the parking lot of 400 Walton Way where staff will be dressed in costumes in the spirit of Halloween giving out lots of candy.

The sheriff’s office asks everyone who comes follow the guidelines set in place for COVID-19.

AIKEN COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office would like to invite all children, from infants to age 12, and their families to visit the Sheriff’s Office, 420 Hampton Ave Aiken SC, on October 30, 2020 between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Employees at the sheriff’s office will be dressed up handing out treat and possibly some tricks.

Families can simply drive through the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, stop at the designated area, have their windows down and staff will place the candy in your child’s trick or treat bag.

The office asks that everyone stay in their vehicles during this event for social distancing safety measures.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.